ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Gap Down to $23.66

ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.27, but opened at $23.66. ON Semiconductor shares last traded at $24.10, with a volume of 180,395 shares.

ON has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded ON Semiconductor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine upgraded ON Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Benchmark raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ON Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.39.

The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.42 and a 200 day moving average of $20.88.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 21.95%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gilles Delfassy sold 4,825 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total transaction of $108,273.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,230.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daryl Ostrander sold 3,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total value of $66,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 93,474 shares in the company, valued at $2,069,514.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 209,914 shares of company stock worth $5,171,991. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 88,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 37,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile (NASDAQ:ON)

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?