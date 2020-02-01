ON Semiconductor (ON) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ON opened at $23.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. ON Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $16.65 and a 1 year high of $25.92. The stock has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.91.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ON shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Monday, December 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. B. Riley raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.39.

In other news, Director Daryl Ostrander sold 3,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $66,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 93,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,069,514.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 10,837 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $271,141.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,914 shares of company stock worth $5,171,991 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

