ON Semiconductor Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ON)

ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 15,592 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,279% compared to the average daily volume of 1,131 put options.

In related news, Director Gilles Delfassy sold 4,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total value of $108,273.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,652 shares in the company, valued at $912,230.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 10,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $271,141.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 196,914 shares of company stock valued at $4,885,471 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ON. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 444,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,987,000 after purchasing an additional 14,214 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 20.8% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 200,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,057,000 after purchasing an additional 34,580 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 88,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.2% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 106,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 18.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. 97.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ON Semiconductor stock opened at $19.91 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.27. ON Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $16.65 and a twelve month high of $25.92.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ON shares. Loop Capital lowered ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded ON Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.13.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

