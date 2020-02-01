Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Stock Price Down 3%

Onconova Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONTX)’s share price fell 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.37 and last traded at $0.37, 6,070,715 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 74% from the average session volume of 23,805,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ONTX. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.30 price objective on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 27th. Maxim Group cut shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.70.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.48.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.31 million. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 967.77% and a negative return on equity of 872.01%. Equities analysts anticipate that Onconova Therapeutics Inc will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Onconova Therapeutics news, insider Steven M. Fruchtman bought 149,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.20 per share, with a total value of $29,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 149,426 shares in the company, valued at $29,885.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director E Premkumar Reddy bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.20 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 544,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,909.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 826,055 shares of company stock valued at $170,887 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Onconova Therapeutics by 61.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 25,305 shares during the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $682,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC acquired a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 1.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX)

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule product candidates to treat cancer. Its product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with higher-risk MDS; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with lower risk MDS.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks