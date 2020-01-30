ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, an increase of 36.8% from the December 31st total of 1,170,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 242,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days.

OGS stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.92. The company had a trading volume of 5,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,157. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.26. ONE Gas has a one year low of $79.22 and a one year high of $96.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.71.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $248.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ONE Gas will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This is a boost from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in ONE Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $344,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 9.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 11.0% in the third quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 480,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,162,000 after purchasing an additional 47,500 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 1.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 218.2% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 10,243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on OGS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on ONE Gas from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on ONE Gas in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. ONE Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.25.

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

