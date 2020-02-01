ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Now Covered by Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on OGS. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of ONE Gas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Sidoti began coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Wednesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $92.17.

NYSE OGS traded down $2.06 on Thursday, reaching $94.50. 382,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,433. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.76. ONE Gas has a fifty-two week low of $79.22 and a fifty-two week high of $96.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.57.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). ONE Gas had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $248.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ONE Gas will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This is a boost from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in ONE Gas by 9.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 11.0% during the third quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 480,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,162,000 after purchasing an additional 47,500 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 1.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 218.2% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 10,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 24.4% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 62,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,977,000 after purchasing an additional 12,189 shares in the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

Featured Article: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?