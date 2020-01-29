One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) VP Justin Clair Sells 6,600 Shares

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) VP Justin Clair sold 6,600 shares of One Liberty Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total transaction of $188,826.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,992.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of OLP stock opened at $28.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $571.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.38 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $31.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.70.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.04 million. One Liberty Properties had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 4.52%. On average, equities analysts forecast that One Liberty Properties, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. One Liberty Properties’s payout ratio is currently 84.51%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of One Liberty Properties during the second quarter worth $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of One Liberty Properties during the second quarter worth $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of One Liberty Properties during the second quarter worth $42,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of One Liberty Properties during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of One Liberty Properties during the second quarter worth $82,000. 42.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of One Liberty Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

About One Liberty Properties

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness, and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

