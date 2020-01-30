Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN) Short Interest Update

Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000,000 shares, a growth of 13.7% from the December 31st total of 879,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 243,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OSPN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Onespan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Onespan from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

Onespan stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.72. The stock had a trading volume of 217,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,404. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.22. Onespan has a twelve month low of $12.81 and a twelve month high of $21.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $692.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.60, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 2.11.

Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.21. Onespan had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $79.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Onespan will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director T Kendall Hunt sold 365,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $7,175,900.00. Insiders have sold 550,221 shares of company stock valued at $10,913,660 over the last 90 days. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSPN. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Onespan by 206.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Onespan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Onespan by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Onespan by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Onespan by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 22,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. 67.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Onespan Company Profile

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

