Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Given New $55.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Open Text in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Open Text from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Open Text in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.90.

Shares of NASDAQ OTEX opened at $44.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Open Text has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $47.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.06. The stock has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.49 and a beta of 0.57.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.39. Open Text had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $771.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Open Text will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Open Text in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Open Text in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Open Text by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 494,783 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,835,000 after purchasing an additional 26,790 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of Open Text by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 72,792 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 14,578 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Open Text by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?