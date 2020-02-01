Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Issues Earnings Results

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) released its earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.39, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $771.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.01 million. Open Text had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS.

OTEX traded down $1.41 on Friday, reaching $44.99. 1,152,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,162. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.07 and its 200-day moving average is $42.04. The company has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.49 and a beta of 0.57. Open Text has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $47.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OTEX shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Open Text from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Open Text from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Open Text from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.90.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

