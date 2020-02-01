Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) PT Raised to $54.00

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC restated a buy rating on shares of Open Text in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Raymond James set a $48.00 price target on Open Text and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Open Text from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Open Text from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Open Text from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Open Text has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.90.

Shares of OTEX stock traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.99. 1,152,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,110. Open Text has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $47.38. The stock has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 37.49 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.06.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.39. Open Text had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $771.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Open Text will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 6.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,910,382 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,013,000 after purchasing an additional 295,875 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 1.5% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 4,898,127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $199,893,000 after purchasing an additional 70,869 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 1.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,004,302 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,988,000 after purchasing an additional 17,542 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 494,783 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,835,000 after purchasing an additional 26,790 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 3.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 383,513 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,801,000 after purchasing an additional 14,290 shares during the period. 65.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

