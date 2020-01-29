Open Text (OTEX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.36. Open Text had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $696.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ OTEX opened at $46.49 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.74 and a beta of 0.57. Open Text has a one year low of $34.79 and a one year high of $47.07.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OTEX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Open Text from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Raymond James set a $48.00 target price on shares of Open Text and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Open Text from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Open Text in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

