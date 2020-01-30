Open Text’s (OTEX) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at Pi Financial

Open Text (TSE:OTEX) (NASDAQ:OTEX)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by research analysts at Pi Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$53.00 price target on the stock. Pi Financial’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 13.82% from the company’s current price.

Shares of OTEX opened at C$61.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$58.93 and its 200 day moving average price is C$55.42. Open Text has a 52 week low of C$45.97 and a 52 week high of C$62.63. The company has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion and a PE ratio of 51.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.97, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.62.

In other Open Text news, Director Mark James Barrenechea sold 51,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.23, for a total value of C$2,920,465.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 756,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$42,563,631.53. Also, Senior Officer Gordon Allan Davies sold 8,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.23, for a total transaction of C$498,271.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,041,251.49.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

