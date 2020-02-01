Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Opera in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Opera from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Opera from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Opera in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Opera has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.69.

NASDAQ OPRA traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.58. 559,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 827,366. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $831.72 million, a PE ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.76. Opera has a fifty-two week low of $6.36 and a fifty-two week high of $14.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.26.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.21. Opera had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $93.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.13 million. Analysts forecast that Opera will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Opera by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Opera by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 6,204,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,931 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Opera during the third quarter valued at about $940,000. Cim LLC grew its holdings in shares of Opera by 25.7% during the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 16,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Opera during the third quarter worth about $181,000. 10.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Opera Company Profile

Opera Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers in Ireland, Russia, and internationally. It offers mobile browser products under the Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch names; PC browser under the Opera for Computers name; Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app; and Okash, a microfinance app.

