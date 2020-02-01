OPG Power Ventures (LON:OPG) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $16.41

OPG Power Ventures Plc. (LON:OPG) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.41 and traded as low as $16.00. OPG Power Ventures shares last traded at $16.75, with a volume of 1,782,976 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 16.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 16.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.66. The company has a market cap of $69.03 million and a PE ratio of 4.31.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were paid a GBX 0.60 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a yield of 3.12%.

OPG Power Ventures Company Profile (LON:OPG)

OPG Power Ventures Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, operates, and maintains private sector power projects in India. It operates thermal power and solar power plants. The company primarily sells electric power to public sector undertakings and heavy industrial companies. OPG Power Ventures Plc is based in Chennai, India.

