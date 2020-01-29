Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OPNT) Short Interest Down 46.3% in January

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OPNT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a decrease of 46.3% from the December 31st total of 29,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.49 on Monday, hitting $12.26. The company had a trading volume of 13,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,265. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.98 and a 52 week high of $18.23. The company has a market cap of $51.13 million, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.28.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $1.87. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 24.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $20.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann L. Macdougall bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.51 per share, for a total transaction of $67,550.00. Also, insider Phil Skolnick sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $158,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 7,885 shares of company stock valued at $106,604. 30.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 10,045 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 1,000.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 20,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

About Opiant Pharmaceuticals

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological treatments for substance use, addictive and eating disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes treatments for eating disorders, including bulimia nervosa and binge eating disorders, alcohol use disorders, a long term treatment to prevent relapse for patients with opioid use disorders, cocaine use disorders, and a heroin vaccine.

