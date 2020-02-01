Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Short Interest Up 5.5% in January

Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,770,000 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the December 31st total of 76,560,000 shares. Approximately 20.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.0 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on OPK shares. BidaskClub upgraded Opko Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Opko Health in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.83.

Opko Health stock opened at $1.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $985.09 million, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.08. Opko Health has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $3.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.53 and a 200 day moving average of $1.77.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $228.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.40 million. Opko Health had a negative net margin of 30.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Opko Health will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 350,000 shares of Opko Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $521,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,572,736.99. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,747,262 shares of company stock valued at $2,614,229. 42.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Opko Health by 4.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,520,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,639 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Opko Health by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,467,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,341,000 after purchasing an additional 812,237 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Opko Health by 4.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,195,696 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,238,000 after purchasing an additional 175,185 shares during the period. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management grew its holdings in Opko Health by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 3,003,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 910,925 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Opko Health during the second quarter valued at about $4,789,000. 21.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Opko Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?