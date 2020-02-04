Oppenheimer Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nasdaq in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.40 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.35.

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group cut shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.67.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $117.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.65. Nasdaq has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $118.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $646.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.65 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 15.16%. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in Nasdaq by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 14,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Nasdaq by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,679,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $738,508,000 after acquiring an additional 62,962 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Nasdaq by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 39,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter valued at $352,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Nasdaq by 1,777.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 163,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,282,000 after acquiring an additional 155,165 shares during the period. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 37.60%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

