Oppenheimer Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Williams-Sonoma in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $2.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.07. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.98 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.24 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on WSM. Wolfe Research started coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Argus increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.11.

WSM opened at $72.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Williams-Sonoma has a 1-year low of $50.14 and a 1-year high of $77.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.03.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 896.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 640,031 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,602,000 after purchasing an additional 575,781 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 159.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 397,219 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,003,000 after acquiring an additional 244,356 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,772,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $505,218,000 after acquiring an additional 177,769 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter worth $12,096,000. Finally, Northstar Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the third quarter worth $4,933,000. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $1,045,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,847,310.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.05%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

