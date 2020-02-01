Oppenheimer Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) – Oppenheimer dropped their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Apple in a report released on Tuesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer analyst A. Uerkwitz now expects that the iPhone maker will post earnings of $3.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.39.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Macquarie downgraded shares of Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $330.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. New Street Research upgraded shares of Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a $355.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.18.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $309.51 on Friday. Apple has a 52-week low of $164.56 and a 52-week high of $327.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $300.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1,356.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.90%.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at $301,788,823.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Apple in the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in Apple in the third quarter worth approximately $135,000. Institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)