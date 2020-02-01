Oppenheimer Boosts Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target to $195.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its target price hoisted by Oppenheimer from $160.00 to $195.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the software giant’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Microsoft’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.75 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.51 EPS.

MSFT has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $174.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a buy rating and issued a $189.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $186.73.

Microsoft stock traded down $2.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $170.23. The company had a trading volume of 36,109,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,625,576. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $102.35 and a 1-year high of $174.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.99. The stock has a market cap of $1,298.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.23.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,074.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.01, for a total transaction of $360,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 118,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,129,125.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,971,425. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 48.9% in the second quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 521 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 531 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 71.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Article: Why are percentage decliners important?