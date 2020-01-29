Oppenheimer Comments on Capital One Financial Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:COF)

Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Capital One Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $12.74 per share for the year.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on COF. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.77.

NYSE COF opened at $101.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.62. Capital One Financial has a 1 year low of $76.82 and a 1 year high of $107.59.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 30.9% in the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 43,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 35.2% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 38.3% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 617,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,057,000 after acquiring an additional 171,204 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.0% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.3% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 304,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,596,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 10,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total value of $1,062,652.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,612 shares in the company, valued at $10,079,576.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 2,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total transaction of $209,412.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 294,951 shares of company stock worth $29,669,374 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

