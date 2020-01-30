Oppenheimer Comments on FuelCell Energy Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FCEL)

FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for FuelCell Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of ($0.39) for the year. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for FuelCell Energy’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FCEL. BidaskClub raised FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. FuelCell Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.67.

Shares of FuelCell Energy stock opened at $1.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $383.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.34. FuelCell Energy has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $11.28.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The energy company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $11.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 66.94% and a negative net margin of 127.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.28) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. F3Logic LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $182,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in FuelCell Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in FuelCell Energy by 1,562.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 651,090 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 611,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new position in FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,029,000. Institutional investors own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

