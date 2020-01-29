Oppenheimer Comments on RMR Group Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:RMR)

RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR) – Analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of RMR Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.56. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for RMR Group’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.38 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. RMR Group had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $159.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.56 million.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of RMR Group in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of RMR Group in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of RMR Group in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

RMR opened at $45.25 on Monday. RMR Group has a fifty-two week low of $41.69 and a fifty-two week high of $77.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. RMR Group’s payout ratio is presently 31.47%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of RMR Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of RMR Group by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 17,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of RMR Group during the fourth quarter valued at $424,000. PhiloSmith Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of RMR Group by 92,400.0% during the fourth quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp now owns 3,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of RMR Group by 98.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares during the period. 41.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RMR Group

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its five publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2018, the company had approximately 1,700 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

