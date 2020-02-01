Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.34) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.80).

XLRN has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from to in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.57.

Shares of XLRN opened at $90.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of -33.75 and a beta of 1.25. Acceleron Pharma has a one year low of $37.01 and a one year high of $92.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 14.02 and a quick ratio of 14.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.68.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 30.79% and a negative net margin of 353.57%. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.63) EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 139.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,898 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,426,000 after acquiring an additional 18,998 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Acceleron Pharma news, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 11,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total value of $595,968.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,219.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 5,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $292,897.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,713 shares in the company, valued at $457,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,920 shares of company stock worth $1,434,502 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

