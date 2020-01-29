Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) – Oppenheimer cut their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note issued on Thursday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst E. Rajavelu now expects that the company will post earnings of ($2.12) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.98). Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($2.12) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($2.12) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($2.11) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($8.47) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($7.13) EPS.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.57) by ($0.47).

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BHVN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Leerink Swann lifted their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.25.

NYSE:BHVN opened at $53.25 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.32. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $34.30 and a 1-year high of $67.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 0.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BHVN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth $38,799,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,634,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,170,000 after purchasing an additional 811,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,044,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,315,000 after purchasing an additional 456,986 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,154,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,545,000 after purchasing an additional 294,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luminus Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth $12,572,000. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, Director Eric Aguiar sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $69,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kimberly Gentile sold 3,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total transaction of $208,673.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,935 shares in the company, valued at $208,673.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,544 shares of company stock worth $9,506,726 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

