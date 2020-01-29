Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP)

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) in a research report report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

INSP has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine cut Inspire Medical Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised Inspire Medical Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inspire Medical Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.83.

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $78.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 13.42 and a quick ratio of 13.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.87 and a beta of 1.26. Inspire Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $46.00 and a 1-year high of $83.71.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.09. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 18.67% and a negative net margin of 40.36%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 9,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total value of $787,543.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mudit K. Jain sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.47, for a total value of $34,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,461.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 101,409 shares of company stock valued at $7,412,524. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,406,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,293,000 after purchasing an additional 426,425 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,739,000. Columbus Circle Investors raised its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 702,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,162,000 after purchasing an additional 91,463 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 795,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,258,000 after acquiring an additional 90,413 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,537,000. Institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

