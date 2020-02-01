Oppenheimer Raises Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) Price Target to

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from to in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Servcs’ Q4 2019 earnings at $1.54 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $5.58 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.75 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.32 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.35 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FIS. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.52.

Shares of FIS traded down $3.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,813,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,799,388. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $141.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.57. The stock has a market cap of $91.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.82, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.63. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a 52 week low of $104.30 and a 52 week high of $150.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The company’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Servcs will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 7,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $985,635.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at $729,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory G. Montana sold 33,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.76, for a total transaction of $4,403,814.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,291.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,676 shares of company stock worth $10,741,204 in the last 90 days. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 10.1% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 884 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 3.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 553 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 0.3% during the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 32,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,371,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,616 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Servcs

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics

