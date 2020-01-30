Oppenheimer Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) – Oppenheimer dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Caterpillar in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 27th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now expects that the industrial products company will earn $10.65 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $11.32.

CAT has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $123.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.24.

CAT stock opened at $135.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.02. Caterpillar has a 52 week low of $111.75 and a 52 week high of $150.55. The company has a market capitalization of $77.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 36.72%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 4,172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total transaction of $611,907.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 68,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total transaction of $10,098,505.41. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAT. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 62.9% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. G&S Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.92% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

