Oppenheimer Weighs in on Centene Corp’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CNC)

Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Centene in a report issued on Tuesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.56 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Centene’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.44 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Centene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 18th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a price target (up previously from ) on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Centene from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Centene from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Centene from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.67.

Shares of CNC opened at $65.20 on Wednesday. Centene has a 52-week low of $41.62 and a 52-week high of $69.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.02 and its 200-day moving average is $53.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $26.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.91.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total transaction of $6,023,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,913,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,393,479.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total value of $31,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 236,500 shares of company stock worth $13,964,620. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Centene by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Centene by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Centene by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Centene by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 13,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in Centene by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

