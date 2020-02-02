Oppenheimer Weighs in on ConforMIS Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CFMS)

ConforMIS Inc (NASDAQ:CFMS) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for ConforMIS in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for ConforMIS’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). ConforMIS had a negative net margin of 41.36% and a negative return on equity of 115.71%. The business had revenue of $17.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 million.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CFMS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ConforMIS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of ConforMIS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConforMIS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CFMS opened at $1.00 on Friday. ConforMIS has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $4.83. The company has a market capitalization of $68.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConforMIS by 639.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,206,152 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637,102 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConforMIS by 51.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,001,123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,689 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ConforMIS by 14.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,285,660 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 163,843 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConforMIS by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 425,240 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 55,580 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConforMIS by 33.3% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 200,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 45.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other ConforMIS news, CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 56,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total value of $80,512.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,825,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,592,195.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 63,256 shares of company stock worth $91,299 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

About ConforMIS

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers customized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a customized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a customized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee.

