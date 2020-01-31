Oppenheimer Weighs in on Dana Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:DAN)

Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Dana in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $3.01 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.07. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Dana’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Dana from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Dana in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Dana in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dana from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.88.

Shares of NYSE:DAN opened at $15.85 on Wednesday. Dana has a twelve month low of $11.57 and a twelve month high of $20.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.49 and a 200-day moving average of $16.07.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Dana had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Dana by 36.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,463 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 10,994 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Dana by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 235,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Dana by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 124,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 44,700 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dana by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 13,865 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dana by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,413,532 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,851,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Dana news, CFO Jonathan Mark Collins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total transaction of $176,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,015 shares in the company, valued at $123,604.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dwayne Matthews sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $619,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,868,482.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,851 shares of company stock worth $1,367,964. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

