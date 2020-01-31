Oppenheimer Weighs in on HCA Healthcare Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:HCA)

HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2019 earnings estimates for HCA Healthcare in a report released on Tuesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn forecasts that the company will post earnings of $10.46 per share for the year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $157.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.44.

NYSE:HCA opened at $143.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.92. HCA Healthcare has a one year low of $110.31 and a one year high of $150.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $146.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.97.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.09. The firm had revenue of $13.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.37 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 242.04% and a net margin of 6.83%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.01 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.24%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider Michael S. Cuffe sold 5,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total value of $866,212.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 14,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $1,951,906.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 239,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,288,847.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,134 shares of company stock valued at $3,488,828 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCA. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 5,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.54% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

