Oppenheimer Weighs in on Humana Inc’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HUM)

Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) – Oppenheimer issued their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Humana in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $3.41 per share for the quarter.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Humana from $378.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Argus raised their target price on Humana to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Humana from $321.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $361.31.

Humana stock opened at $343.24 on Thursday. Humana has a one year low of $225.65 and a one year high of $376.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $363.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $311.26. The company has a market cap of $46.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.92.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.45. Humana had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $16.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.58 earnings per share. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 15,019 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.21, for a total value of $5,184,708.99. Also, insider Elizabeth D. Bierbower sold 14,655 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.42, for a total value of $5,150,060.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,985 shares in the company, valued at $7,725,968.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,294 shares of company stock valued at $15,894,412. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Humana by 354.5% during the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

