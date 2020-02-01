Oppenheimer Weighs in on Pentair PLC’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:PNR)

Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pentair in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Pentair’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.52 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

PNR has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup began coverage on Pentair in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pentair in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Cowen raised their price objective on Pentair from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $43.00 price objective on Pentair and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

NYSE PNR opened at $42.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Pentair has a 1-year low of $34.50 and a 1-year high of $47.43.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $755.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.02 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.93%.

In other news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 6,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $270,510.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,569.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,977,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $414,933,000 after purchasing an additional 657,261 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 323,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,241,000 after acquiring an additional 74,041 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 161,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,099,000 after acquiring an additional 5,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $272,000. 84.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

