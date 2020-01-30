Oppenheimer Weighs in on UnitedHealth Group Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report issued on Tuesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn forecasts that the healthcare conglomerate will earn $4.46 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $343.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $4.71 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $4.92 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.81 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $18.89 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 target price (up from $318.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.50.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $282.90 on Wednesday. UnitedHealth Group has a 52 week low of $208.07 and a 52 week high of $302.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $277.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.65.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,671 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 474.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 561,936 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $122,846,000 after purchasing an additional 464,121 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 42,996 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 31,339 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,811,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. 85.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 1,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.04, for a total value of $300,182.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,531,052.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total value of $2,018,498.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,577 shares of company stock valued at $6,810,430. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

