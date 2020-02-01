OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

OPTN has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen started coverage on shares of OptiNose in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OptiNose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of OptiNose from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st.

In other news, Director Joseph C. Scodari acquired 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.64 per share, for a total transaction of $52,704.00. Also, major shareholder Avista Capital Partners Ii Gp, sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total transaction of $11,462,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPTN. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OptiNose during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of OptiNose during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OptiNose during the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OptiNose during the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OptiNose during the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. 68.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ OPTN traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,091. OptiNose has a 52-week low of $4.44 and a 52-week high of $11.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 0.74.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69). OptiNose had a negative net margin of 419.37% and a negative return on equity of 137.60%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that OptiNose will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OptiNose Company Profile

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

