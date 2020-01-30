Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th.

Opus Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 30.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Opus Bank to earn $1.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.1%.

OPB stock opened at $26.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $849.70 million, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.34. Opus Bank has a 12-month low of $17.94 and a 12-month high of $26.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.42.

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $62.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.70 million. Opus Bank had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 11.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Opus Bank will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OPB. Stephens began coverage on Opus Bank in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut Opus Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Opus Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Opus Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised Opus Bank from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Opus Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.25.

About Opus Bank

Opus Bank provides various banking products, services, and solutions for small and mid-sized companies, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company accepts demand deposits, checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity