February 1, 2020
Ora Banda Mining (ASX:OBM) Shares Up 7%

Ora Banda Mining Limited (ASX:OBM) shares shot up 7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as A$0.19 ($0.13) and last traded at A$0.19 ($0.13), 789,393 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.18 ($0.13).

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is A$0.17. The firm has a market cap of $100.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.73.

Ora Banda Mining Company Profile (ASX:OBM)

Ora Banda Mining Limited operates as a gold exploration, evaluation, and development company primarily in Australia. It also explores for nickel and copper deposits. The company owns 100% interest in the Davyhurst and the Mt Ida gold projects, which are located to the northwest of Kalgoorlie. It also holds interests in the Siberia, Golden Eagle, Riverina, Callion, Waihi, and Lady Ida projects.

