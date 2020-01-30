Oragenics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Short Interest Down 8.5% in January

Oragenics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the December 31st total of 1,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 561,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of OGEN stock opened at $0.44 on Thursday. Oragenics has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $0.99.

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01.

In other news, Director Robert C. Koski sold 100,000 shares of Oragenics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.53, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oragenics stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Oragenics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) by 49.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 300,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.65% of Oragenics worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Oragenics in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

About Oragenics

Oragenics, Inc develops novel antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients.

