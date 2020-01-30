Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.18. 34,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,260. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.11 million, a P/E ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 1.42. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $6.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.80.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $0.67 million for the quarter. Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 38.51% and a negative net margin of 297.30%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oramed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORMP. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 53,043 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $155,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 1,137.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 16,997 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule for the treatment of diabetes; and ORMD-0901, an oral glucagon-like peptide-1 analog capsule for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

