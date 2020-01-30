Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 804,200 shares, an increase of 43.4% from the December 31st total of 560,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 507,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

ORAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Orange in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Orange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Orange from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Orange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Orange from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

NYSE ORAN opened at $14.37 on Wednesday. Orange has a 1 year low of $14.20 and a 1 year high of $16.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $38.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.27.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORAN. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Orange by 417.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Orange by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in Orange in the 4th quarter worth about $149,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Orange by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Orange by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 13,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

