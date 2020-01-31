OraSure Technologies Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:OSUR)

OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 740 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 928% compared to the average volume of 72 put options.

OSUR stock opened at $7.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $451.22 million, a PE ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.21. OraSure Technologies has a 12 month low of $6.35 and a 12 month high of $13.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.04 and its 200 day moving average is $7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.72 and a quick ratio of 6.85.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $35.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.62 million. OraSure Technologies had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that OraSure Technologies will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSUR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in OraSure Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in OraSure Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,003,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in OraSure Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $774,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in OraSure Technologies by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 201,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 71,678 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in OraSure Technologies by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 25,478 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 5,891 shares during the period. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of OraSure Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

