ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) Shares Down 5.8%

Shares of ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC) were down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.85 and last traded at $3.87, approximately 656,561 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 528,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.11.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $281.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.78.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $69.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.43 million. ORBCOMM had a negative net margin of 8.03% and a negative return on equity of 8.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ORBCOMM Inc will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ORBCOMM news, Director John E. Major purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.30 per share, for a total transaction of $86,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 121,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,953.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.L sold 112,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $456,120.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORBC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 35,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ORBCOMM by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in ORBCOMM by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 31,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in ORBCOMM by 5.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 98,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

About ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC)

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and Web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

