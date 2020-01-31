ORIENT OVS INTL/ADR (OTCMKTS:OROVY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

ORIENT OVS INTL/ADR (OTCMKTS:OROVY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orient Overseas (International) Limited through its subsidiaries operates as a provider of container transport and logistics services. Its principal business activities include container transport and logistics services, ports and terminals, and property investment. The Company also provides freight management services, extensive domestic distribution services and supply-chain management. It also operates container terminals which forms an integral part of its international containerized transportation business. Orient Overseas (International) Limited is headquartered in Wanchai, Hong Kong. “

OROVY stock opened at $34.75 on Wednesday. ORIENT OVS INTL/ADR has a 12 month low of $20.75 and a 12 month high of $46.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.97 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.28.

ORIENT OVS INTL/ADR Company Profile

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transportation and logistics services worldwide. The company offers trunk and intermodal services; freight management services and IT solutions; supply-chain management and distribution services; and containerized shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

