Origin Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBNK) Director Fred Ronnie Myrick Sells 2,000 Shares

Origin Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBNK) Director Fred Ronnie Myrick sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total transaction of $71,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ OBNK opened at $35.57 on Tuesday. Origin Bancorp Inc has a 52-week low of $30.85 and a 52-week high of $38.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $827.51 million, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.51.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.03). Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $54.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.70 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Origin Bancorp Inc will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.23%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Origin Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Origin Bancorp from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 20.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 8.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 513.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 31,395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.72% of the company’s stock.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans, as well as loans to small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?