Origin Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBNK) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Origin Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBNK) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Origin Bancorp in a report released on Thursday, January 30th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons anticipates that the company will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $41.50 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Origin Bancorp’s FY2020 earnings at $2.37 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $54.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.70 million. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 9.29%.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on OBNK. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Origin Bancorp from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

OBNK stock opened at $35.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Origin Bancorp has a one year low of $30.85 and a one year high of $38.14. The stock has a market cap of $834.07 million, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.23%.

In other Origin Bancorp news, insider Cary Stephen Davis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $367,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Origin Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. 49.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans, as well as loans to small and medium-sized businesses.

