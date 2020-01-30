Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Origin Bancorp Inc. is a financial holding company which provides services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net-worth individuals and retail clients. The Company offers banking products and services such as savings accounts, debit and credit cards, business and personal loans, mortgages, cash management, line of credit, online banking, and e-statements. Origin Bancorp Inc. is based Louisiana, United States. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on OBNK. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Origin Bancorp from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.50 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:OBNK traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.73. The stock had a trading volume of 304 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,665. Origin Bancorp has a twelve month low of $30.85 and a twelve month high of $38.14. The stock has a market cap of $834.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $54.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.70 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Origin Bancorp will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Origin Bancorp news, insider Cary Stephen Davis sold 3,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total transaction of $119,483.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OBNK. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Origin Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Origin Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Origin Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Origin Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Origin Bancorp by 20.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.72% of the company’s stock.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans, as well as loans to small and medium-sized businesses.

