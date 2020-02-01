Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Price Target Increased to $4.50 by Analysts at Roth Capital

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Roth Capital from $3.00 to $4.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Roth Capital’s target price suggests a potential downside of 9.64% from the stock’s previous close.

OESX has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.05.

NASDAQ:OESX traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $4.98. The stock had a trading volume of 5,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,403. The company has a market capitalization of $148.13 million, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 2.21. Orion Energy Systems has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $5.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.10.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 41.75%. The company had revenue of $48.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.72 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Orion Energy Systems will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Scott A. Green sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total transaction of $147,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 526,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,553,756.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Scott A. Green sold 148,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.29, for a total transaction of $488,476.17. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 476,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,568,333.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 408,831 shares of company stock valued at $1,338,296. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 4.7% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,090,585 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,658,000 after buying an additional 182,716 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 193.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,168,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 770,884 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 781.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,609 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 138,849 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 41.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,342 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 26,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new stake in Orion Energy Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 37.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

