Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Price Target Raised to $6.00

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $5.00 to $6.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.95% from the stock’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Orion Energy Systems’ FY2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

OESX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (up from $4.00) on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on Orion Energy Systems from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.05.

OESX stock opened at $4.92 on Thursday. Orion Energy Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $5.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $148.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 2.21.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.15. Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 41.75% and a net margin of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $48.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.72 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Orion Energy Systems will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Potts sold 85,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total value of $301,501.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 645,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,286,121.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Potts sold 29,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.79, for a total value of $111,979.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 645,797 shares in the company, valued at $2,447,570.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 408,831 shares of company stock worth $1,338,296. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OESX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 193.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,168,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 770,884 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Orion Energy Systems by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,090,585 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,658,000 after acquiring an additional 182,716 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Orion Energy Systems by 781.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,609 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 138,849 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new position in Orion Energy Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Orion Energy Systems by 16,471.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,858 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 82,358 shares in the last quarter. 37.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

Read More: Quiet Period